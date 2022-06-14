Tasty Gifts for Dads

Here are five Memphis-made eats that will be sure to make the Dad in your life feel loved … and spoiled … on his special day.

Bourbon Barrell Aged Coffee from Vice & Virtue

Memphis roaster Vice & Virtue barrel-ages high-end coffee beans in barrels from Memphis’s own Blue Note Bourbon.

Jayda’s Hot Honey from Cranes Nest River Apiaries

Cranes Nest River Apiaries has a hot honey made with a balanced blend of fresh and dried peppers infused into the honey. This honey makes a delicious garnish to fried chicken, a cheese board and pepperoni pizza.

Memphis Smoked Hot Sauce from Black Sheep Bottling Co.

Black Sheep Bottling Co. offers a line of hot sauces with a Memphis twist – smoke. Choose from the original, or the extra spicy “On Fire.” There is also a "Gone Green" flavor made with a blend of smoked fresh green serrano and poblano peppers.

Arbo’s Cheese Dip

Cold cheese dip. It’s totally a Memphis thing. And if you've never tried it, you are missing out. Arbo’s Cheese Dip joined the Memphis-made cheese dip market back in 2021, and this one has a spicy twist thanks to a secret blend of peppers.

Hand-cut Steaks from Home Place Pastures

An hour south of Memphis, Home Place Pastures is an 1,800-acre farm in Como, Mississippi raising the bar on the term “farm to table.” The Grass Fed Steak Trio gift bundle features two New York Strips, two Filet Mignons and two Ribeyes.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!