Cool Down in the Heat

Think beyond overly sweet frozen libations made with bottled mixes full of sugar. I am talking about “grown-up” cocktails, just served in a frozen state.

Bartenders around Memphis are serving icy versions of Old Fashioneds, Aperol Spritzs and even Pina Coladas made with high-quality spirits and fresh ingredients. And you can too!

I asked Hunter Coleman, the bar manager at Bari restaurant, to share his top tips on making frozen cocktails.

Tip #1: Skip the Sugar

Use more citrus like oranges instead of using simple syrup in frozen drinks like an Aperol Spritz. A lot of people use simple syrup to help the drink freeze, but it’s not always necessary.

Tip #2: Get Creative

Hunter says to try using more interesting mixers such as Amaros. He has used Averna Amaro in a pina colada instead using rum, making the drink less sweet and giving it a nice earthy flavor.

Tip #3: Soda Water

If you need to add water to a slushy because it won’t freeze, use soda water instead. It keeps the consistency fluffier with less frozen ice chunks.

Tip #4 Fresh Juice

Always use freshly squeezed juices like Hunter does at Bari. He says it makes a huge difference.

Tip #5 Small Batches

Hunter says his best advice is to try out your ideas in small batches. If you like the flavor, double up the ingredients the next time.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Cheers!