Cool Down in the Heat

WKNO | By Jennifer Chandler
Published August 16, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT
Looking for a way to cool down during these last days of summer? I suggest a boozy frozen cocktail.

Think beyond overly sweet frozen libations made with bottled mixes full of sugar. I am talking about “grown-up” cocktails, just served in a frozen state.

Bartenders around Memphis are serving icy versions of Old Fashioneds, Aperol Spritzs and even Pina Coladas made with high-quality spirits and fresh ingredients. And you can too!

I asked Hunter Coleman, the bar manager at Bari restaurant, to share his top tips on making frozen cocktails.

Tip #1: Skip the Sugar

Use more citrus like oranges instead of using simple syrup in frozen drinks like an Aperol Spritz. A lot of people use simple syrup to help the drink freeze, but it’s not always necessary.

Tip #2: Get Creative

Hunter says to try using more interesting mixers such as Amaros. He has used Averna Amaro in a pina colada instead using rum, making the drink less sweet and giving it a nice earthy flavor.

Tip #3: Soda Water

If you need to add water to a slushy because it won’t freeze, use soda water instead. It keeps the consistency fluffier with less frozen ice chunks.

Tip #4 Fresh Juice

Always use freshly squeezed juices like Hunter does at Bari. He says it makes a huge difference.

Tip #5 Small Batches

Hunter says his best advice is to try out your ideas in small batches. If you like the flavor, double up the ingredients the next time.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Cheers!

Jennifer Chandler
Jennifer Chandler graduated at the top of her class from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. She is a full-time mom to two daughters in Memphis, Tennessee, and is a freelance food writer, restaurant consultant, and author of four cookbooks The Southern Pantry Cookbook, Simply Salads, Simply Suppers, and Simply Grilling.
