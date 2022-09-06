What's for supper?

Wondering how to get dinner on the table now that summer is over, school has started and life has gotten busier?

It’s easier than you think. The key is a well-stocked pantry — and a little creativity.

My advice on trying to cook with limited ingredients? Start with a simple recipe, and then start looking at what you have on hand.

Most people will be surprised that they actually have ingredients to whip up a tasty meal. For example, if you have frozen shrimp, a box of chicken stock and a bag of grits, you can make Shrimp and Grits.

And know this: Just because you may not have the exact ingredients or are missing an ingredient, the dish will most likely still be tasty. In fact, you might create a new favorite recipe.

Also, don’t panic if you head to the grocery store and items on your list are not available. You may find that boneless chicken breasts are sold out, but they do have chicken thighs. Most recipes will still work if you switch to a different cut of the same meat.

If you aren't comfortable changing a recipe, turn to your cellphone for help. There are so many recipes online you are sure to be able to find one with those random ingredients you have in your kitchen cabinet. We have the technology, so let it help you put a delicious meal on the table.

I bet you will be surprised at all the delicious meals you can create on the fly!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!