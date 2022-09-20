Love wine and want to learn more?

To help you get the most out of attending a wine dinner, I asked Tiffany Werne, Southeast Regional Manager for Italian winery Pasqua, to share some tips.

First - Sign up and go.

Tiffany says a wine dinner is always fun and informative … and you will always learn more than you knew before you went.

Second - When enjoying wine, start with the color.

The best way to analyze wine is to tilt the glass over a white tablecloth or light surface so you can see the concentration, depth and age around the rim of wine. The browner in color, the older it is. The lighter the rim or it has a pink hue – the younger the wine is.

Third – The bouquet.

Enjoy the aromas as you smell the nuances of the wine maturation process. The smell is an indication of what is yet to come, and you can also judge the health of a wine by making sure it is not oxidized or spoiled before you try it.

Fourth – Tasting wine and food together.

Tiffany says always try a sip of the wine first to see how it shows when it stands alone, then try it with the dish. You will see at times that the flavor profiles will change once paired with food.

Fifth – Keep an open mind and ask if you don’t know.

Wine and food pairing events are held so you can learn how to pair your food with wine, how to enjoy them both simultaneously and to see how acid levels, maturation, spices and seasonings all effect your choices when looking for the perfect pairing.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit.

Check local restaurant and liquor store listings for upcoming in-store tastings, wine dinners and events.