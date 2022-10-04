Now is the time to consider eating more fish!

I asked Linda Cornish with the national non-profit Seafood Nutrition Partnership why we should eat more seafood.

It all boils down to better health.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that we eat at least two servings of seafood each week, but 80 to 90% of Americans are not meeting these guidelines.

Studies show that eating seafood, which includes fish and shellfish, is good for brain health, heart health, and overall wellness.

Here are just a handful of the health benefits.

Moms-to-be who eat seafood have babies with higher IQs by an average of 7.7 IQ points.

Eating two servings of fatty fish a week reduces the risk of dying from heart disease by 30 to 50%.

People who regularly eat fish are at least 20% less likely than their peers to have depression or anxiety.

Now more than ever, you can easily put seafood on your table.

Major grocery stores and restaurants make sustainable seafood a priority so you can feel good about buying seafood.

There are so many varieties of seafood available in fresh, frozen, canned, or pouch forms.

Flash-frozen fish fillets now available at markets are just as tasty and nutritious as if buying your fish fresh from the seafood counter.

And, seafood cooks quickly in under 15 to 20 minutes. I always keep frozen shrimp on hand for a quick and easy dinner option like sheet-pan shrimp faijtas.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

Here is a quick and easy sheet pan recipe that allows for you to save time, energy, and cleanup and provides a delicious dinner for your entire family.

1 1/2 pounds of shrimp peeled and deveined

1 yellow bell pepper sliced thin

1 red bell pepper sliced thin

1 green bell pepper sliced thin

1 small red onion sliced thin

1 1/2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

Several turns of freshly ground pepper

2 teaspoon of chili powder

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon of onion powder

1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

Lime

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Tortillas warmed

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, combine onion, bell pepper, shrimp, olive oil, salt and pepper, and spices. Toss to combine.

3. Spray baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

4. Spread shrimp, bell peppers and onions on baking sheet.

5. Squeeze juice from fresh lime over fajita mixture and top with fresh cilantro.

6. Serve in warm tortillas.

Recipe used with permission from Seafood Nutrition Partnership.