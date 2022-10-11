Memphis Food and Wine Festival

Nearly 40 chefs and representatives from over 30 wineries will gather for this annual event that features chefs not just from Memphis, but from around the world.

This festival offers patrons the opportunity to interact face-to-face with leading chefs and vintners.

The number of foods and wines to try is staggering – there will be over 40 dishes to eat and over 100 wines to taste since the vintners bring several options from their portfolios. There is no way to taste everything.

With that said, I would like to offer some tips and strategies on how to navigate a festival of this size.

Tip #1: Study the wineries and restaurants ahead of time so you can be assured to enjoy the ones you don't want to miss. The full list of participants is online.

Tip #2: Figure out your palate plan. Are you savory to sweet? Or sweet to savory? Or does it matter? This will help you stay on track and keep your tastebuds entertained.

Tip #3: Expect the unexpected and allow yourself to be wowed by something you've never tried before.

Tip #4: I’d like to suggest two ways to experience the festival. Either go booth by booth … or get a group of friends and you each visit separate booths and bring 2 or 3 plates back to a table to sample many different dishes together.

Tip #5: Don’t forget to have fun … and pace yourself!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

For more information and tickets, visit memphisfoodandwinefestival.org.