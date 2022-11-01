Grind. Sip. Repeat.

It’s also the hashtag for the third annual Grind City Coffee Xpo that’s happening Saturday at Wiseacre Brewing Co. in Downtown Memphis.

Whether you are a coffee expert or someone who just loves a good cup of joe, this event offers something for every type of coffee lover.

Grind City Coffee Xpo is focused on celebrating the exploding Memphis coffee culture. From roasters to shops, the expo is meant to show Memphians all the great coffee options available by bringing the very best of the region’s coffee community together under one roof.

I asked event founder Daniel Lynn to share some tips and facts about coffee.

How to brew at home

Daniel says his current favorite way to brew at home is with a phin filter. It is a traditional Vietnamese way of brewing coffee.

It’s ok to slurp.

The best way to taste coffee is actually slurping it. That traditionally rude noise brings in air around the coffee, which brings out the flavor notes.

A lot goes into each cup.

On average, 36 different pairs of hands touch your coffee as it moves from the farm to your cup. From the farmers to the barista, coffee literally brings together the whole world.

Want the most caffeinated cup?

The French Press brewing method extracts the most caffeine - between 80 to 100 mg of caffeine per 4 ounces of coffee.

How popular is coffee?

Coffee is the #2 beverage consumed in the world right behind water.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit.

For more information about Grind City Coffee Xpo on Nov. 5, visit grindcitycoffee.com.