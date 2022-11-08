The reason? It’s Memphis’ annual Downtown Dining Week.

It’s the one time of year you can enjoy a two or three-course meal at some of Memphis’ top restaurants for as little as $20.22. At many restaurants, two-for-one lunches along with special lunch menus are also offered.

The annual event brings together more than 50 Downtown restaurants offering special lunch and dinner menus. Many of the items are at a discount, designed to show new diners the best of what they offer.

It’s also an excellent time to revisit an old favorite.

I asked Downtown Dining Week co-founder Deni Reilly for her advice on how to get the most out of the week.

Make reservations: Make your reservation today. This dining week is very popular, and reservations fill up quickly.

Check hours of operation: Many restaurants are still operating with smaller capacity and on reduced hours, so double check the restaurants' hours on their websites.

Be kind and tip like a champ: While the meals are discounted, your servers are still doing just as much work to wait on you as they would with a full-priced meal. Deni recommends you base your tip on what your meal would normally cost, then "add some happiness on top."

Be patient and flexible: Restaurants will be extra busy, so be patient … as well as understanding if they sell out of an item.

Don't overlook the drink options: Downtown Dining Week offerings at most places include cocktail, beer and wine specials.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

At a glance

Downtown Dining Week

When: Nov. 7-13, 2022

Location: More than 50 restaurants across Downtown Memphis; full list is available at downtownmemphis.com

Price: Specials vary, but most restaurants offer $20.22 dinner menus

