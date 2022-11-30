November 28 was National French Toast Day!

French Toast is so easy to prepare you can get the whole family involved.

Some of my favorite memories from meals are ones where my children helped me prepare them.

Have your little ones crack the eggs and whisk them together with the milk. And then they can dip the bread into the egg mixture. With supervision, kids older than ten can even help you cook the French Toast.

When making French Toast, never use skim milk. It is just too watery. Instead, opt for whole or 2% milk. Heavy cream can also be used.

The basic custard recipe calls for milk and eggs. To add a little flavor, consider seasoning it with things like cinnamon, vanilla, or even a little Bourbon (that is for the grown-up servings!).

You can always use a classic white sandwich bread but for a richer French toast, use sweet egg breads like brioche or challah. Cinnamon-raisin bread would also make a fun base for your French Toast.

The traditional way to serve French Toast is to sprinkle powdered sugar over the top and drizzle with warm maple syrup.

A garnish of fresh berries or a warm berry compote would add a festive touch. And a little dollop of whipped cream would take it over the top!

And here’s my final tip! The French toast is ready when it is “crispy as a doughnut” on both sides.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Owen’s French Toast

4 large eggs



1/2 cup 2% or whole milk



4 slices white bread



Non-stick cooking spray



1/2 cup powdered sugar

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk until well blended. Place the slices of bread into the egg mixture and turn until both sides are well covered.

Generously spray a nonstick skillet with the cooking spray. Heat the pan over medium heat. Place the bread slices in the pan and cook, turning once, until golden brown on both sides, about 6 to 7 minutes per side.

To serve, place the French toast on a plate and sift powdered sugar over the top.

Serves 2 to 4.

Printed with permission from The Southern Pantry Cookbook by Jennifer Chandler.