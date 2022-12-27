Eating Healthy in the New Year

To help us stick to that goal, I asked Richard McCracken to share his top tips. Richard is the owner of Amplified Meal Prep, a healthy prepared foods service in Memphis.

Always be prepared.

Richard says to have a plan and have your meals with you, or at least know where you are going to be eating so you can look at menus and make the best choices possible. Meal prepping or using a meal prep service like Amplified Meal Prep will make being prepared much easier.

Know your macros

This info will help you with what size your portions should be throughout the day. You can use an online macro calculator, or see a nutritionist to determine that information.

Carbs are not your enemy

Carbs are where we get our energy from and cutting carbs completely can make sticking to a diet or healthy eating much harder. Focus more on what carbs you are eating. For example, good carbs are high fiber foods like whole grains, starchy veggies and fruits. Avoid refined grains, sweets and sugary drinks.

Snack throughout the day

Plan a couple of snacks every day for between meal times. This will help bridge the gap between meals, keeping energy high and stopping cravings.

Get on a schedule and eat at regular times.

Getting on a schedule can keep you from forgetting to eat when busy and avoid overeating later. Staying on a schedule also helps to keep energy up throughout the day.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy New Year!

For more information on Amplified Meal Prep, visit www.eatamplified.com.