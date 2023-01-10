This popular beer lover’s event allows guests to sample a variety of beers from some of the best breweries in the region, alongside special items from some of the best Memphis restaurants.

Along with the brews, there will be educational information on everything from carbonation to climate change, and how it all affects the brewing process.

I asked three of the participating Memphis brewers to share an interesting fact about beer.

Ryan Allen, the Master Brewer of Soul & Spirits Brewery, said that where your beer comes from is a complicated question.

When you say the word, "terroir" most will think of their favorite wine. With beer it gets much more complicated. Grains and hops can be purchased from all over the world with very different climates.

Hopper Seely of Grind City Brewing Co. says the most important ingredient in beer isn't malted barley, hops, or even yeast. It is water. The quality of the water you brew with is essential to brewing a great beer. He says that is why Memphis water is perfect for making beer.

Wes Oiser, the Master Brewer at Hampline Brewing Co., says that CO2 is a valuable ingredient for brewers to add complexity and release flavors in beer, just like the type of grain or hops used. Different styles of beer require different volumes of CO2 in order to achieve the correct profile for the style.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Cheers!

The Science of Beer at The Memphis Museum of Science & History

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: The Museum of Science & History (MoSH), 3050 Central Ave.

Cost: $50 for general admission tickets

