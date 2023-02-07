A game-day staple

While the game is always fun to watch, it’s the snacks that score a touchdown in my play book!

Dips are always part of my game day spread.

Whether feeding a crowd or just one, dips are the ultimate game day snack. Filling, crunchy and made for grazing, dips are always a fan favorite.

Here are three tips when serving dips at a party.

Keep hot dip hot and cold dip cold.

Don’t plan on serving a hot dip unless you have a way to keep it warm. Use a small crockpot or a fondue pot over a votive candle.

A good way to keep cold dips chilled is to serve it in a smaller bowl. Keep most of the batch in the fridge and refill the serving bowl often.

Mind your chips.

Stay away from flavored chips, which can compete with the flavors in the dip.

Also, make sure your chips are sturdy enough to hold up to the dip. Kettle chips or crinkle-cut chips are my favorites. I also choose a heartier tortilla chip than the thin “cafe-style” tortilla chips.

How much dip?

Figure roughly ¼ to 1/2 cup of dip per person, but keep in mind that appetites can vary widely.

You can make your dips from scratch, or take a short-cut and pick up your favorite dips from a store. For a list of five of my favorite Memphis-made dips to purchase, check out my story now up on comercialappeal.com.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish! Bon Appetit!