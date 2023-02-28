Crawfish season is now officially in full swing!

This crawfish season, Glaze will host boils on Saturdays at Max’s Sports Bar and on Sundays at Loflin Yard.

Here are Glaze’s top tips for cooking crawfish.

Give them a bath.

Glaze says one of the most important things when cooking crawfish is to make sure you wash your live crawfish before the boil. They don't call them Mud Bugs for nothing! He always gives his crawfish a good rinse with fresh water in a cooler or bucket until the water runs clear.

Season them up.

You can make your crawfish as spicy or as mild as you want it. Glaze usually uses a combination of crawfish boil dry seasoning as well as some liquid concentrate crab boil with lemon juice, hot sauce, butter, onions, garlic, celery salt and extra cayenne to kick up the heat.

Soak your crawfish.

Glaze says when cooking crawfish make sure that you allow them the time to soak and absorb that flavor after they are cooked. After cooking, lower the water temperature with ice, frozen corn or a device called the boil boss. Glaze soaks his crawfish for 20 to 30 minutes before serving.

Mix it up.

Glaze says it's fun to experiment with additions. Traditional boil sides include corn, sausage and potatoes. Glaze adds different things such as pineapple, asparagus, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts, and baby carrots when boiling for friends and family.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

To find out where Glaze’s Crawfish is cooking, visit www.instagram.com/glazescrawfish .

For a list of places to find live crawfish in Memphis, visit www.commercialappeal.com/food.