Irish Whiskey Tasting

So if you want to celebrate the holiday the Irish way, skip the green beer, and celebrate with a sip of Irish whiskey.

I asked DJ Naylor, the owner of Celtic Crossing Irish Pub and the soon-to-open Bog & Barley, to talk to us about Irish Whiskey. He’s an expert on the subject, and regularly hosts whiskey tasting dinners at Celtic Crossing.

What makes Irish Whiskey unique?

DJ says Irish whiskey is the fastest growing spirit in the world. The spirit’s smoothness is what makes it so special, as it’s the only whiskey that is triple distilled.

How does Irish whiskey differ from Tennessee whiskey?

Tennessee whiskey is filtered through maple charcoals and presents a bold, complex flavor that leads with corn. Irish whiskey is smoother and leads with malted barley.

What are a few Irish whiskeys listeners can find at their local liquor stores?

Jameson Irish Whiskey, Tullamore Dew and Paddy Old Irish Whiskey are great and affordable options that can be found at any liquor store. If you’re looking to spend a little more, DJ recommends Midleton Very Rare Vintage Release.

Tips on how best to taste Irish whiskeys

DJ says one lesser-known tip is that it’s good to let the whiskey rest in your glass for as long as it was aged. For example, if a whiskey was aged 20 years, let it sit for 20 minutes before enjoying. Also, don’t be afraid to add a few water droplets to your whiskey. You may find you enjoy it more that way.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

