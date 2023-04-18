Vintage901 Wine, Food and Music Festival is back this year for the 7th time

Vintage 901 is a fun experience that blends being social with education. There will be over 64 wines at the Grand Tasting.

Laurie Forster, known as The Wine Coach, is coming back this year as the Vintage 901 Sommelier for both events.

I asked Laurie to share a couple of the wine secrets guests will learn at this year’s Grand Tasting Seminars.

First Question - Why are wine professionals always swirling their wine?

Laurie said that this isn't done to look pretentious; it actually stirs up the alcohol vapors and intensifies the aromas of the wine. One's sense of smell accounts for most of what we "taste" in the wine. Our tongues only detect the following senses: sweet, sour, salty, bitter and savory. We often describe what we taste by what we are in fact smelling.

Second Question - Does the wine glass you use really matter?

Laurie said “YES!” People spend lots of time picking out their wine, but they often think little about the glass they will drink it from. This is a costly mistake as the glass can totally change the taste of the wine for good or bad. Laurie recommends real crystal because it has a rough surface that helps agitate the wine as we swirl— allowing us to better smell and enjoy the wine.

Visit Vintage901.org to purchase tickets and to find out more about the wine seminars at the Vintage 901 Grand Tasting on Saturday April 22nd from 6-9 p.m. at Arrow Creative, 653 Philadelphia Street, Memphis, TN 38104.

