Bake the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4, owner Kat Gordon shared her top tips for making chocolate chip cookies.

Tip #1: Measure your flour accurately.

If you're not using a scale, Kat says to use what she calls the "3 S" method for your cup measures. STIR the flour to aerate it. SPOON the flour into the cup measure, letting it fall without applying pressure. SWEEP the edge of the spoon handle across to level.

Tip #2: Use a blend of sugars to get a fantastic texture.

Kat says granulated sugar helps you get crisp edges, while brown sugar keeps the cookies tender and chewy in the middle. Tinker with the ratio of granulated to brown sugars to adjust the crispness or chewiness of your cookies to find your favorite texture.

Tip #3: Rest the dough overnight.

The bakers at Muddy’s lets their dough rest at least overnight, but usually several nights. This allows the flour to thoroughly and evenly absorb the moisture, which creates a fantastic texture once the cookie is baked.

Tip #4: Use a cookie scoop to portion the dough.

A scoop helps you get the same amount of dough in each cookie, which means they will bake at the same rate in the oven. If you put big cookie dough portions on the pan with little ones, the little ones will be burnt by the time the big ones are finished baking.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Muddy’s Bake Shop is located at 2497 Broad Ave. in Memphis, TN. For bakery and cooking class information, visit muddysbakeshop.com.