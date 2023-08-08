“But okra is slimy when cooked any way but battered and fried … won’t this be gross?” was the first thought that went through my mind. But as my friend basically forced me to take a bite, she assured me that this would become a favorite. And you know what? She was right!

Grilled okra is simply delicious! And it will be a perfect side dish to add to any summer meal.

It’s also not only in season, but at it’s best right now. You can find okra fresh at all our area farmers markets.

I like to grill it until it is slightly charred on the outside … giving it a crispy exterior with a soft interior. (Note I said soft interior … no sliminess in sight!)

It is yummy as a quick and easy appetizer right off the grill … or served as a side. On the rare occasion that there have been leftovers, I have thrown chilled grilled okra on a salad for a delicious twist.

Everyone … including my kids … have loved it!

Like my friend who introduced me to grilled okra, I season the okra with a Creole seasoning blend. I love the spicy kick that Creole Seasoning gives.

If watching your sodium, try one of those Mrs. Dash’s herb blends. Even just plain old salt and pepper gives delish results.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Cajun Grilled Okra

Serves 4

1 lb. fresh okra



¼ cup olive oil



¼ cup Creole Seasoning (or your favorite seasoning blend)



Heat a clean grill to medium-high.

Place the okra on skewers. Drizzle with olive oil until lightly coated. Season to taste with the seasoning blend.

Grill the okra until nicely browned, about 2 to 4 minutes per side, turning with tongs as needed. Transfer the grilled okra to a platter or plates and serve immediately.

Cooking Tip: No skewers in the house? No worries. The skewers are used to help make the cooking process simple. Instead, just place the okra pods perpendicular to the grill grates to prevent them from falling through.

Recipe used with permission from Simply Grilling by Jennifer Chandler.