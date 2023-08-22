National Cuban Sandwich Day is August 23

While many think of this eatery as a breakfast spot, this sandwich has helped make The Liquor Store a destination for lunch as well.

I asked The Liquor Store chef Anthony Fenech to share his top tips to making a great Cuban Sandwich.

The bread

At The Liquor Store, they make their own Cuban bread. Anthony says their recipe has the right ratio of lard and sugar. The lard allows the bread to crisp up nicely when pressed while still remaining soft on the inside for a texture contrast of crispy bread and melted cheese that just can't be beat. The sugar in the dough also keeps the bread moist, but the extra sweetness balances out the mustard and pickles.

The Cheese

Anthony says you have to have Swiss cheese. He says the creaminess of Swiss cheese once its melted combines with the salty pork to satisfy all the cravings you want.

The Pickles

This isn't the time to go with bread and butter. You need a tangy dill pickle here. Mustard, pickles, and pork were made to go together. Keep it classic.

The Pulled Pork

The Liquor Store uses a dry rub blend of 13 spices, then covers the pork with orange juice and slow roasts it. The combination of wet and dry cooking methods keeps the pork moist while providing some texture on the outside.

Anthony suggests washing it down with a great beer! He says an ice-cold beer with this sandwich will leave you satisfied every time.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!