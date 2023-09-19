Tips for the Best Cookies

Each giant cookie made by baker Chloe Joy Sexton is 7 ounces of sweetness. To put it in perspective, an everyday cookie is closer to 2 ounces each.

And if the size of each cookie wasn’t enough, Chloe stuffs her giant cookies with goodies like Oreos, Nutella and peanut butter.

One bite and you know why Chloe’s cookies have made her a TikTok sensation with 2.1 million followers.

Soon, you will be able to make her famous cookies at home. On September 19, her new cookbook titled “Big Yum: Supersized Cookies for Over-the-Top Cravings” is released.

On September 22, Iris Restaurant and Novel Book Store are hosting an event for the book release. Ticket holders will enjoy a four-course dinner, a baking demo by Chloe and will get a signed copy of the cookbook.

I asked Chloe to share her top five tips for baking cookies.

Tip #1: Never grease a cookie pan. Always use parchment paper.

Tip #2: Chill that dough. Cookies will be more uniform and bake chewier.

Tip #3: Use an ice cream scoop (or cookie scoop as she calls it) to get even, uniform cookies.

Tip #4: Room temperature butter. To get the ideal creaming effect of your butter and sugars, room temperature is the key.

Tip #5: Add cornstarch. This will create a fluffier, cakier cookie. You'll just need to use a 1:2 ratio. So whatever the amount of flour you would've added, use half as much cornstarch.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

For more information about BluffCakes, visit bluffcakes.com.