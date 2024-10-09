MLGW to Meet EPA Inventory Deadline

© 2024 WKNO FM
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has given cities nationwide a deadline of October 16, 2024, to submit an initial inventory of lead service lines.

In addition, on Tuesday, President Biden set a 10-year deadline for US cities to replace their lead pipes.

Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) will host a press briefing on Monday, October 14, at 9:00 a.m. to discuss the inventory deadline, efforts being made, and more. This press briefing will be held at the MLGW Administration building auditorium at 220 S. Main in Memphis, TN.

