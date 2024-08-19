Evolution of Law Enforcement | Origins
With ongoing protests across the United States and the globe against law enforcement violence and extrajudicial killings of people in Black, brown, and impoverished communities, the world is contemplating the place of police in our society.
Some argue for reforms, others for defunding, and others still for the complete abolition of police. This isn't the first time any of these things have happened. Today, Danielle looks at policing, from its colonial night watch origins to the modern-day, as well as attempts to change the institution over time.