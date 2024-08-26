© 2024 WKNO FM
The History of Reparations | Origins

WKNO
Published August 26, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT

In 2014, writer Ta-Nehisi Coates’ article for The Atlantic “The Case for Reparations” went viral.

Tracing everything from the racial terror of slavery to the rampant housing discrimination of the 20th century, Coates made the case for financial reparations for the descendants of those who were enslaved in the US. However, the argument for reparations extends back much further than 2014 and also has significance beyond the Black American community. Today Danielle talks about one of the most controversial topics moving through American politics for over 150 years.
