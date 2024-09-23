Why Was Everybody Kung Fu Fighting In The 70s? | Origins
Why do Black audiences love kung fu? Perhaps it's because Black kung fu films reigned in the 1970s – a fusion of Blaxploitation and kung fu where protagonists took justice into their own hands…in style!
These films were wildly popular, a welcome response to the anger many people felt against societal injustice. What was happening in the 70s that led to the growth of Black films and the popularity of Hong Kong kung fu flicks? In this episode, we’ll unpack the history of how Black kung fu films became a sensation and why their themes are making a return today.