© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Do Disabled People Really Have The Same Rights? | Origins

WKNO
Published June 9, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

In 1999, two brave women with disabilities took on the state of Georgia. What happened next was a groundbreaking Supreme Court decision and a pivotal moment in disability rights.

Despite this victory, challenges persist in transportation, employment, voting, reproductive rights, and online accessibility today.

Join Felecia for the Win, and explore the ongoing fight for true independence outside of institutions and proper care in the disabled community.
Tags
Origins | PBS Specials