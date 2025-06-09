Do Disabled People Really Have The Same Rights? | Origins
In 1999, two brave women with disabilities took on the state of Georgia. What happened next was a groundbreaking Supreme Court decision and a pivotal moment in disability rights.
Despite this victory, challenges persist in transportation, employment, voting, reproductive rights, and online accessibility today.
Join Felecia for the Win, and explore the ongoing fight for true independence outside of institutions and proper care in the disabled community.