Tuskegee: Where a Hospital Became a Battleground | Origins

How did the first Black VA Hospital spark the fury of the KKK? Established in 1923, the Tuskegee Veterans Administration Hospital was the first and only hospital to provide equitable healthcare to African American Veterans returning from WWI.

This historic institution faced fierce opposition from the KKK, who sought to maintain segregation and control over the hospital.

This video explores the Tuskegee VA's origins, its significance in the history of Black Veterans' healthcare and its battle against the KKK and Jim Crow America for civil rights and fair treatment. Discover the legacy and impact of the Tuskegee VA Hospital on the fight for equality and justice.