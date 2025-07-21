A Boycott Needs These 3 Things to Work | Origins

Have you ever been encouraged to "vote with your wallet"? From the Boston Tea Party to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, and the nationwide grape boycott of the 1960s, boycotts have long been a powerful tool for social change. But in today’s world, where viral boycotts come and go in the blink of an eye, do they still hold the same power?

Discover the historical roots of boycotts, their lasting impact, and explore whether this form of resistance is still effective in our modern society.