The Trans Computer Pioneer Erased From History | Origins

The transgender inventor, Lynn Conway, is largely to thank for the device you’re using right now. But you might not know her name, because the contributions made by women, BIPOC and the LGBTQ+ community in the tech industry have long been dismissed – sometimes even erased.

This phenomenon has been dubbed the "Conway Effect" by Lynn Conway, the late transgender microchip genius whose inventions forever changed our world. What exactly is the Conway Effect? And what does it say about our culture?