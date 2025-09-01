What Does it Mean to Be a Federally Recognized Tribe? | Origins
The 1830 Indian Removal Act led to the forced relocation of nearly 50,000 Indigenous people. What happened to the ones that stayed?
Since then, some Native American tribes have struggled for federal recognition by the U.S. government. This episode explains the complex process a non-federally recognized Tribe must undergo to gain federal recognition and highlights southern Alabama’s state-recognized MOWA Band of Choctaws' ongoing fight.