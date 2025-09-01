© 2025 WKNO FM
What Does it Mean to Be a Federally Recognized Tribe? | Origins

WKNO
Published September 1, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

The 1830 Indian Removal Act led to the forced relocation of nearly 50,000 Indigenous people. What happened to the ones that stayed?

Since then, some Native American tribes have struggled for federal recognition by the U.S. government. This episode explains the complex process a non-federally recognized Tribe must undergo to gain federal recognition and highlights southern Alabama’s state-recognized MOWA Band of Choctaws' ongoing fight.
Tags
Origins | PBS Specials