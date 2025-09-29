How This State Became America's Dumping Ground | Origins

Why are states with stringent environmental regulations dumping their toxic waste onto a poor Alabama town?

Emelle, a rural Black Belt community in Sumter County, is home to one of the nation’s largest hazardous waste landfills with a decades-long history of environmental justice concerns. And almost all of the toxic waste buried at the Emelle facility is from outside the state. Learn the real cost of unimpeded toxic waste creation and the danger environmental racism poses to unprotected communities.