WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, October 21, 2026

— In a divided vote on Tuesday, the Memphis City Council rejected an indefinite moratorium on new data centers.

— Another major council decision was a nonbinding resolution asking for the removal of federal immigration agents and the Tennessee National Guard from the Memphis Safe Task Force.

— The council agreed to lease the multi-use Pipkin building at Liberty Park to a private company called Bluff City Pickleball.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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