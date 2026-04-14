© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump’s clash with the pope exposes tensions on the right

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 14, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT

President Trump is facing rare pushback from religious leaders, including criticism from Pope Leo XIV and some Christian conservatives, after a controversial social media post that appeared to show him as a Christ-like figure, dressed in robes and seemingly performing a healing.

The image drew backlash from both Catholic and evangelical allies, some calling it blasphemous. It was a rare break from a base that has largely supported him.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with John Yep, the founder and president of Catholics for Catholics, about new tensions inside the religious right.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Politics | NPR News Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom