Another Republican incumbent loses after defying Trump

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan asks Republican pollster Whit Ayres to discuss President Trump’s political power in his party and in Congress, after Trump critic Rep. Thomas Massie, Republican from Kentucky, lost his primary on Tuesday.

Trump also endorsed Make America Great Again loyalist and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over longtime incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in next week’s Texas Senate runoff.

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