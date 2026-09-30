What are third-country deportations and 'final orders for removal'? An immigration expert answers
Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with National Immigration Project legal director Michelle Mendez about the Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday to allow the Trump administration to resume deporting immigrants to countries they have no ties to, and what ‘final orders for removal’ are and how the administration is targeting immigrants with them.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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