Researchers, farmer and bakers in Washington State are on the hunt for agricultural solutions that could help create a better loaf. They're looking at wheat blends that can help preserve soil carbon.
On Tuesday morning, four commercial astronauts took off on a journey to orbit. In the coming days, they're planning on undertaking the first commercial spacewalk.
Emergency officials in Louisiana are warning residents to take the threat of Francine seriously as the strong tropical system is set to come ashore on Wednesday. Heavy rains, high winds are concerns.
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump faced off over the economy, abortion, foreign policy and immigration.
Two California artists help grieving communities build floral alters in memory of mass shooting victims. Their latest stop is a high school in Winder, Ga. (Story aired on ACT on Sept. 9, 2024.)
Beginning next week, Germany will start to introduce border checks along all of its nine land borders. The country aims to reduce what it calls “irregular migration.”
Treatment plants that filter "forever chemicals" from drinking water in Orange County, Calif., are models for water systems across the country that will need to comply with EPA rules by 2029.
Immigration was a big topic at Tuesday night's presidential debate in Philadelphia. We fact-check former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on their claims.
Congress must pass a stop-gap spending bill before the end of the month. The House is set to vote Wednesday on an opening offer from House Republicans that will begin the negotiations.
Kendrick Lamar will be the featured performer at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. Who makes that decision about who will perform, and how do they decide?
Tourism industry watchers and historians say the number of Black history tours are increasing -- fueled by a new generation of tour guides who want to elevate Black stories.
The FDA is requiring mammograms to include an assessment of breast-tissue density, which may affect cancer risk and detection.