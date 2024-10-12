© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

IRIS Collective 2024-25 Season

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

The third season of IRIS Collective is already underway, with upcoming concerts on Monday, October 25, and Tuesday, October 26, with Opera Memphis. Memphis native and renowned violinist Randall Goosby will make a special appearance. On Monday, November 2, conductor Michael Stern will return to Germantown Performing Arts Center for a concert featuring the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto.

Darel Snodgrass talks with IRIS Collective Executive Director Rebecca Arendt about this busy season, which features four major concerts: the Morton Museum Concert Series in Collierville, the 4-concert Small Business Series beginning at Sweet Lala's Bakery on Friday, October 22.

Additionally, there will be three more concerts at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and two lunchtime concerts at Germantown Community Theatre.

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
