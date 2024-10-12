IRIS Collective 2024-25 Season

Darel Snodgrass talks with IRIS Collective Executive Director Rebecca Arendt about this busy season, which features four major concerts: the Morton Museum Concert Series in Collierville, the 4-concert Small Business Series beginning at Sweet Lala's Bakery on Friday, October 22.

Additionally, there will be three more concerts at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and two lunchtime concerts at Germantown Community Theatre.

Season — Iris Collective | Music Transforming Community