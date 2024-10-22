The Tell-Tale Heart & Other Terrifying Tunes | Opera Memphis
Opera Memphis' "Variations on a Theme" concert series continues Saturday, October 26, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, October 27, at 3:00 pm with "The Tell-Tale Heart & Other Terrifying Tunes" in collaboration with Iris Collective at Opera Memphis' Midtown headquarters at 216 S. Cooper St.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the program, the unique performances we'll hear, and this year's concert series, each connected to a different holiday (this one is Halloween, obviously).