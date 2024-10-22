© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

The Tell-Tale Heart & Other Terrifying Tunes | Opera Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 22, 2024 at 3:00 PM CDT

Opera Memphis' "Variations on a Theme" concert series continues Saturday, October 26, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, October 27, at 3:00 pm with "The Tell-Tale Heart & Other Terrifying Tunes" in collaboration with Iris Collective at Opera Memphis' Midtown headquarters at 216 S. Cooper St.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the program, the unique performances we'll hear, and this year's concert series, each connected to a different holiday (this one is Halloween, obviously).

Variations on a Theme

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsOpera MemphisIris Collective Orchestra
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass