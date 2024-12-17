Mar-a-Lago's Revolving Door: The Billionaires Influencing Trump

And, Trump's lie about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio helped define a fiery presidential campaign. Now, PolitiFact is calling it the "Lie of the Year." Editor-in-chief Katie Sanders joins us to discuss the impact the lie has had on Haitian immigrants.

Then, four-time Grammy-winning musician Zakir Hussain died Saturday at the age of 73. We pay tribute to his legacy by revisiting Hussain's 2023 conversation with host Deepa Fernandes.