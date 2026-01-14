© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center's upcoming 2025-26 season performances

By Darel Snodgrass
Published January 14, 2026 at 1:40 PM CST
Aerial view of the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center on the University of Memphis campus
Photo courtesy of the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center / Facebook

The 2025–2026 season continues at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at University of Memphis Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music with Opera Memphis’ production of "The Barber of Seville," followed by a full semester of exciting performances.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Scheidt Center General Manager Kaleb Ritchie about upcoming highlights, including concerts by Scheidt School Ensembles, the "Opera Gala," "Jazz Week," and Grammy-winning guitarist David Russell, who appears as part of the new "Live in Concert Series."

The Barber of Seville:
Date: Friday, January 23 — Saturday, January 24
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Birth of the Cool (Jazz Week Event):
Date: Friday, April 3
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Southern Comfort (Jazz Week Event):
Date: Saturday, April 4
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Opera Gala:
Date: Saturday, April 25
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

David Russell: In Concert:
Date: Saturday, March 7
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsScheidt Family Performing Arts CenterUniversity of Memphis (UofM)The University of Memphis | Rudi E. Scheidt School of MusicOpera Memphis
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass