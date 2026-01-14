Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center's upcoming 2025-26 season performances

The 2025–2026 season continues at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at University of Memphis Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music with Opera Memphis’ production of "The Barber of Seville," followed by a full semester of exciting performances.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Scheidt Center General Manager Kaleb Ritchie about upcoming highlights, including concerts by Scheidt School Ensembles, the "Opera Gala," "Jazz Week," and Grammy-winning guitarist David Russell, who appears as part of the new "Live in Concert Series."

The Barber of Seville:

Date: Friday, January 23 — Saturday, January 24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)

Birth of the Cool (Jazz Week Event):

Date: Friday, April 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)

Southern Comfort (Jazz Week Event):

Date: Saturday, April 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)

Opera Gala:

Date: Saturday, April 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)

