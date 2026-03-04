Pretty Little Room | Opera Memphis
Opera Memphis presents the world premiere of "Pretty Little Room."
Darel Snodgrass spoke with librettist Jerre Dye, composer Robert Patterson, and Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the opera, which tells the1892 Memphis story of Alice Mitchell and Freda Ward, and the sensational relationship and murder that inspired it.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, March 6 — Saturday, March 7
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Crosstown Theatre (1350 Concourse Ave)
