How to See the Perseid Meteor Shower
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have agreed to debate on Sept. 10. Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey and NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montenaro join us to discuss that and the week in political news.
And, the new "Memphis" box set includes 111 tracks that Elvis Presley made in the city. Author Robert Gordon, who wrote the box set's liner notes, talks about the collection and Presley's long history in Memphis. Then, the annual Perseid meteor shower will peak Sunday night into Monday morning. Sky & Telescope senior editor Kelly Beatty explains how people in some places could see 20 to 30 meteors per hour.