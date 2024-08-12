'Uncommitted' Leaders Urge Action from Harris on Gaza

Uncommitted movement leaders Layla Elabed and Abbas Alawieh discuss their Wednesday meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris. And, it's been one year since wildfire on Maui destroyed the town of Lahaina. Mindi Cherry talks about the year since she lost her family home and the school she taught at, and how the island is still recovering. Then, at the Paris Games, we saw world and Olympic records broken in many events. Athletes seem to be getting better and better each year, but how? Journalist David Epstein answers that question and more.