Who's Really for the Working Class in the 2024 Presidential Race?

Then, a protest march against Israel's war in Gaza is taking place in Chicago on the first day of the DNC. Here & Now's Chris Bentley is in Chicago's Union Park, where the protesters are gathering.

And, archaeologists recently discovered a 3,500-year-old clay tablet in Turkey that appears to be a shopping list. Ancient Assyria expert Jacob Lauinger joins us to discuss his work interpreting the tablet and the many questions it raises.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.