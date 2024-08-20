How Pro-Palestinian Protests Are Impacting the DNC

Then, outside the DNC, protests are taking place over the war against Hamas in Gaza. For more on the protests and what impact they are having on the convention, Here & Now's Chris Bentley joins us from Chicago.

And, it's corn season in many of parts of the country. Resident chef Kathy Gunst is celebrating with three new recipes.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.