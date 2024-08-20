How Pro-Palestinian Protests Are Impacting the DNC
The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago is officially underway. KFF Health News' Julie Rovner and The 19th's Chabeli Carrazana talk about what Vice President Kamala Harris is proposing on health care, retirement and family support.
Then, outside the DNC, protests are taking place over the war against Hamas in Gaza. For more on the protests and what impact they are having on the convention, Here & Now's Chris Bentley joins us from Chicago.
And, it's corn season in many of parts of the country. Resident chef Kathy Gunst is celebrating with three new recipes.
