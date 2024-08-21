Author Carl Hiaasen on the TV Adaptation of His Book 'Bad Monkey'
The support of the country's Black voters — a diverse group that has carried the party in incredibly tight races — is crucial for Democrats this fall. We touch base with two Black voters from South Carolina.
Then, when President Biden bowed out and ended his campaign for reelection, he put his own ambitions aside. The New York Times' Robert Draper discusses Biden's legacy.
And, author Carl Hiaasen talks about the Apple TV+ adaptation of his book "Bad Monkey.
