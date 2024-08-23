How DJ Cassidy Turned the DNC Roll Call Into a Party

Then, performers who do stunts and behind-the-scenes body movements for video games say they want their work included in AI protections. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports.

And, at the DNC, roll call was set to music for the first time, with a different song played for each state. DJ Cassidy talks about turning a normally unexciting convention roll call into a party.

