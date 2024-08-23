How DJ Cassidy Turned the DNC Roll Call Into a Party
The Democratic National Convention is over, and now delegates head back to their home states to build support for Kamala Harris. Here & Now's Chris Bentley has been speaking with delegates in swing states about how they plan to do that.
Then, performers who do stunts and behind-the-scenes body movements for video games say they want their work included in AI protections. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports.
And, at the DNC, roll call was set to music for the first time, with a different song played for each state. DJ Cassidy talks about turning a normally unexciting convention roll call into a party.
We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.