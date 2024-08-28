© 2024 WKNO FM
Here and Now

'Fly' Documentary Shows Beauty and Peril of BASE Jumping

Published August 28, 2024 at 2:53 PM CDT

Swing states will determine the 2024 presidential election. Vice President Kamala Harris is taking a tour of Georgia as former President Donald Trump continues campaigning in Michigan. NPR's Domenico Montanaro joins us.

And, Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, is facing intense legal scrutiny in Paris. French officials say the platform enables the spread of illegal drugs, child pornography and other criminal activity. The Wall Street Journal's Matthew Dalton answers some questions the case brings up.

Then, the extreme sport of BASE jumping is the focus of the new National Geographic documentary "Fly." Two BASE jumpers featured in the film — Scotty Bob Morgan and Julia Botelho Morgan — join us.

