'Fly' Documentary Shows Beauty and Peril of BASE Jumping

And, Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, is facing intense legal scrutiny in Paris. French officials say the platform enables the spread of illegal drugs, child pornography and other criminal activity. The Wall Street Journal's Matthew Dalton answers some questions the case brings up.

Then, the extreme sport of BASE jumping is the focus of the new National Geographic documentary "Fly." Two BASE jumpers featured in the film — Scotty Bob Morgan and Julia Botelho Morgan — join us.

