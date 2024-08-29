How Emotions Play a Role in Elections
We explore issues of policing and policies Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump would pursue with the Washington Post's Robert Klemko.
Then, we explore the role of emotions in political success with Indiana University political science professor Steven Webster.
And, singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo has a new single "Sunlight To My Soul" with the Soweto Gospel choir. She's currently on a world tour. We caught up with her at this year's San Jose Jazz Summer Fest.
