How Emotions Play a Role in Elections

Then, we explore the role of emotions in political success with Indiana University political science professor Steven Webster.

And, singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo has a new single "Sunlight To My Soul" with the Soweto Gospel choir. She's currently on a world tour. We caught up with her at this year's San Jose Jazz Summer Fest.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.