© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Here and Now

How the 'Collective Shame' of Addiction Shapes Politics in Appalachia

Published September 10, 2024 at 7:22 PM CDT

Then, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has a big decision to make: whether or not to sign the country's only major regulations on artificial intelligence. Axios' Ina Fried talks about the bill.

And, Appalachian Kentucky has long been at the center of America's addiction crisis. Pike County resident James Browning tells his story of addiction and recovery.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.

Tags
Here and Now Here & Now