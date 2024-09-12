© 2024 WKNO FM
Here and Now

The Fight for Michigan's Open Senate Seat

Published September 12, 2024 at 3:24 PM CDT

Israel's attack on a school shelter in Gaza Wednesday killed 18 people, including six United Nations aid workers. We get the latest from the West Bank and Gaza from the Guardian's Julian Borger.

Then, in our look at how eastern Kentucky went from blue to MAGA red, host Scott Tong traveled around the region with Republican activist Roger Ford.

And, Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers are facing off to fill an open Senate seat, being vacated by Democrat Debbie Stabenow. Zoe Clark of Michigan Public joins us.

