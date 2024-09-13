Why is Friday the 13th Considered so Unlucky?

And, "Inside Out 2" is out on digital, DVD and Blu-ray, and drops on Disney + on Sept. 25. Kensington Tallman plays Riley in both "Inside Out" and "Inside Out 2" and joins us to talk about the movie.

Then, why do people have so many superstitions around Friday the 13th? Phil Stevens, the author of "Anthropology of Magic and Witchcraft: Inherently Human," joins us to answer that question.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.